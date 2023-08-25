Police were deployed to a residential area in Balderton over concerns for a man’s safety just before 7pm on Thursday 24 August.

During the incident, a police officer has been hit by a train and left with serious injuries. He has been transported to Queen’s Medical Centre.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The man on the railway lines is also injured but it is not thought his injuries are life-threatening. He was also transported to hospital.

A Nottinghamshire police officer is in a serious condition after being hit by a train. Photo: Nottinghamshire Police

British Transport Police are leading on the investigation.

Chief Constable Kate Meynell said: “This is a truly devastating incident that has left one of our officers very poorly in hospital.

"We are supporting his family and ensuring that he gets all the care and support he needs.

“This was also extremely traumatic for all those who attended the scene, some of whom provided immediate medical assistance while the ambulance was on its way.

“I would like to personally thank them for their quick and dedicated response to this incident.