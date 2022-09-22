Former Hucknall and Bulwell officer confirmed as new Nottinghamshire chief constable

And Kate Meynell has vowed to build on positive work to promote public confidence and teamwork in her role.

She made the pledge whilst being questioned by a special Nottinghamshire Police and Crime Panel hearing, before being officially and unanimously confirmed in the role.

Kate, the current deputy chief constable at Derbyshire Constabulary, is now set to return to work at the force where she began, and has spent most of, her career.

Former Hucknall and Bulwell officer Kate Meynell is the new chief constable of Nottinghamshire

She said: “What is really important is making sure communities feel safe and listened to.

"I want to make sure we have a service that is fit for the future, where we use data effectively and are evidence-led in the way we do our work.

“Also, I want a workforce that is engaged and empowered because it is the workforce that will deliver what we are looking for.

"I very much believe in being a team.

“It is really important if we are to be successful as an organisation that the public have trust and confidence and we are seen to be legitimate.

“It is about putting the public first, working as a team with really clear standards so everyone is clear what Nottinghamshire Police is about.”

Kate will take the helm from current chief constable Craig Guildford in December, after he departs to take up the top job at West Midlands Police.

Kate added: “I’m looking forward to coming back to Nottinghamshire.

"I grew up in Nottinghamshire and it’s a place I’m proud to call home.

“I have enjoyed my time working in Derbyshire alongside some great colleagues, but this is a dream job for me.

“Nottinghamshire Police has a positive, strong workforce and I do feel we have the opportunity now to continue the improvements that Craig Guildford has started.

"The force has moved a long way forward under his leadership.”

Nottinghamshire Police and Crime Commissioner Caroline Henry (Con) said she was delighted that her recommended candidate had been confirmed.

She continued: “Kate is an outstanding leader and I am looking forward to working closely with her.

“Craig Guildford has been an excellent Chief Constable over the last five years, during which crime has fallen, officer numbers have reached their highest in over a decade and neighbourhood policing has expanded.

“I’m delighted that the panel agreed that Kate has all the qualities to succeed in this role.

"I believe Kate is the right person to take this work forward as we continue to Make Notts Safe.”

Kate joined Nottinghamshire Police in 1993, where she was posted to Bulwell.

For the first few years she worked across Bulwell, Hucknall and Eastwood in uniform roles before joining CID.

Progressing through the ranks in both uniformed and detective roles, in 2011 she was part of the East Midlands Special Operations Unit (EMSOU): Major Crime Unit before becoming head of the unit in 2015.

In 2017, she transferred to Northamptonshire Police to the role of chief superintendent, head of crime before returning to Nottingham as assistant chief constable in 2018.