Even a clash with England’s Euro 2024 quarter-final against Switzerland on the day didn’t stop plenty of people turning up to not only enjoy the music but also fair rides, a dog show, inflatables, face painting and a market village.

Headlining the music were Mumford & Sons tribute act Chasing Mumford and they were joined on the bill by tributes to Blur, Taylor Swift, Rag n Bone Man, Amy Winehouse, ABBA and The Blues Brothers.

A dash of international stardust was provided by Lindsay Dracass, the UK’s 2001 Eurovision entry, while Ant Green, Oliver Vaudrey and Danielle Grace Williams completed the line-up.

The event was organised and put together by Ashfield Council.

Coun Jason Zadrozny (Ash Ind), council leader, said: “We had a fantastic day for our first ever Hucknall Fest on Titchfield Park that was well supported by thousands of local residents and families.

“They enjoyed some top tribute acts and a range of entertainment throughout the day.

“Thank you to all of the performers and those who helped make it such a success and to everyone who came along and supported it on the day.

“We are now looking forward to celebrating our next event which will be Ashfield Show on Sutton Lawn from August 9-11.”

And Hucknall will be centre stage again later in August with the return of the Hucknall Food & Drink Festival, for the fifth time, in the Market Place and along High Street on Sunday, August 18.

