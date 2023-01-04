Nottinghamshire is overflowing with charming villages. Some so picturesque they are breathtaking in their beauty. Others so bathed in tradition they are a magnet for history buffs.
To help you dream of better weather in the spring and summer, we have cherry-picked 15 of the best to add to your bucket list of places to visit during the course of 2023.
Whether you’re looking for interesting walks, sweeping views of the countryside, fascinating monuments, cherished churches or idyllic pubs, our guide to the villages will not disappoint. The places are listed in alphabetical order.
1. Barnby-in-the-Willows
Barnby-in-the-Willows is a quaint village within the Newark and Sherwood district that is made up of only five streets but gives access to vast parklands. Places to visit include the parish church, which dates back to the 13th century, while the River Witham runs to the south of the village, forming the border with Lincolnshire.,
Photo: Submitted
2. Colston Bassett
Colston Bassett, which sits close to the border with Leicestershire, has just been named one of the 54 most posh villages in the country by the 'Daily Telegraph'.; Thanks to its desirable location and excellent amenities, its average house price is a massive £786,955. Those amenities include a school, the popular Martin's Arms pub and a spa.
Photo: Submitted
3. Cropwell Bishop
Cropwell Bishop sits in the borough of Rushcliffe and, alongside its sister village, Cropwell Butler, it forms part of the Vale of Belvoir. One of the prettiest places in the county, it boasts a splendid church and one of six creameries that produce the world-famous Stilton cheese. The Grantham Canal runs along the edge of the village,.
Photo: Andy Mason Photography
4. East Markham
East Markham, historically also known as Great Markham, is a small village south of Retford. It includes a church and a village hall, as well as a pub, the Queens Hotel on High Street. It even produces its own cider, known as Bad Apple. A very sporty village, it is home to a football club, a BMX track, tennis courts, a bowling green and the Bassetlaw Bulldogs rugby league team.
Photo: Submitted