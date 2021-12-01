All you need to know for tonight's big Hucknall Christmas lights switch-on

Christmas officially gets started in Hucknall tonight (Wednesday) with the Christmas festival and tree-lighting ceremony

By John Smith
Wednesday, 1st December 2021, 9:24 am

After Covid-19 put paid to last year’s event, everyone is looking forward to the return of the hugely popular event this year.

The event will include funfair rides, giant snow globes, 3D feature lighting and a Christmas market selling hot food, drinks, crafts and gifts.

And there will also be a packed programme of live entertainment on the stage from 4pm, details of which have now been released and are as follows:

The Hucknall Christmas lights switch-on event is back this year

4pm: Christmas music.

4.45pm: Sarah Adamson School of Dance.

5pm: Flying High Academy Christmas songs.

5.15pm: Phase One Dance Group.

5.30pm: Believe Academy.

6.15pm: The sensational vocalist Cassie.

6.45pm: Michael Buble tribute.

7pm: Lights switch-on.

7.10pm: Sing-a-long Christmas music.

As well as the lights switch-on, this year also sees the return of the popular Christmas tree festival at Hucknall parish church, which also starts today (Wednesday).

