All you need to know for tonight's big Hucknall Christmas lights switch-on

After Covid-19 put paid to last year’s event, everyone is looking forward to the return of the hugely popular event this year.

The event will include funfair rides, giant snow globes, 3D feature lighting and a Christmas market selling hot food, drinks, crafts and gifts.

And there will also be a packed programme of live entertainment on the stage from 4pm, details of which have now been released and are as follows:

The Hucknall Christmas lights switch-on event is back this year

4pm: Christmas music.

4.45pm: Sarah Adamson School of Dance.

5pm: Flying High Academy Christmas songs.

5.15pm: Phase One Dance Group.

5.30pm: Believe Academy.

6.15pm: The sensational vocalist Cassie.

6.45pm: Michael Buble tribute.

7pm: Lights switch-on.

7.10pm: Sing-a-long Christmas music.