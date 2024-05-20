Amazing Hayley starting Bulwell weightloss group after losing seven stone

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

They say life begins at 40 and that’s certainly true for Bulwell woman Hayley Stephens.

As she approached her 40th birthday, Hayley knew she wanted to make one serious change in her life which was weigh less.

Now, she is celebrating feeling like a new woman after shedding an astonishing seven stone.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Hucknall Dispatch, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

And she now wants to help other women achieve what she did by starting her own Slimming World group in the town.

Hayley Stephens is starting a new Slimming World group in Bulwell after losing seven stone. Photo: Submitted

Hayley said: As my 40th birthday approached, I found myself reflecting on the years gone by, filled with moments of joy, laughter, and accomplishments.

"Yet, there was one aspect of my life that weighed heavily on my mind – my weight.

"I did not want to enter my 40th year carrying the burden of excess weight, so I embarked on a life-changing journey with Slimming World.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"The decision was not easy but joining Slimming World felt like a beacon of hope amidst the sea of fad diets and unrealistic promises.

"It offered a sustainable approach to weight loss, focusing on wholesome, nutritious foods and encouraging a supportive community of like-minded individuals

"Best thing of all was being able to choose my own personal achievement target.

“The journey was not without its challenges – breaking free from old habits required discipline and perseverance.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Yet, with each passing week, I witnessed the numbers on the scale gradually decrease and my confidence soared.

"As the pounds melted away, so did the self-doubt and insecurities that had plagued me for years.

"I began to embrace my journey with a newfound sense of empowerment, celebrating every milestone and setback as a testament to my resilience and determination.

“As my 40th birthday dawned, I stood before the mirror, a transformed version of myself.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Gone was the weight that had held me back for so long, replaced by a sense of pride and accomplishment that radiated from within. I celebrated not just the passing of another year, but the beginning of a new chapter filled with health, happiness, and endless possibilities.

"My journey was not just about losing weight – it was about reclaiming control of my life.

"As I blew out the candles on my 40th birthday cake, I made a wish – for continued strength, determination, and the courage to face whatever challenges lay ahead.

"One of my birthday presents was an engagement ring – to my surprise I was getting married!

“A date was set, and I was more motivated than ever.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Then Covid hit and my wedding, as well as many others, was cancelled not once but twice but I was still motivated.

"I held my target for the 18 months, only to get a call a week before the wedding to say it had been cancelled the month before without me being informed.

"But within 24 hours I had rebooked everything and six weeks later we were married.

"And I felt amazing.”

I am now embarking on a new career with Slimming World and launching my own group at Ravensworth Road Methodist Church, Bulwell on May 27 at 5.30pm.

"I want to help and support as many people as I can and help them feel the same as me.”