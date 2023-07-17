Anyone for tennis? Bulwell care home residents celebrate watching Wimbledon

Tennis fans at Hall Park Care Home, on Squires Avenue, were delighted to be able to watch this year’s 136th Championships on television.

Residents and staff got together to watch the matches and celebrated by havingafternoon tea whipped up bythe head chefwith traditional Wimbledon-inspired strawberry and cream treats – residents Lilla Lambert and Doreen Reeves help prepare the strawberries and said they both fully enjoyed helping.

Jodie Rakhra, home general manager, said: “We’ve had a fantastic time celebrating the return of Wimbledon, it is always a firm favourite with our residents. We have watched as much as we possibly can this year and enjoyed every minute.”

Activities coordinator Natasha Lindo helps a resident prepare a Pimms punch. (Photo by: Barchester Hall Park Care Home)

One resident said “I absolutely love watching Wimbledon, it is definitely my favourite sporting fixture. It was lovely to celebrate its return with all my friends here and to enjoy all the delicious party food.”

Hall Park’s varied life enrichment programme keeps residents active, and provides a daily choice of engaging physical, mental and spiritual activities tailored to residents’ interests and abilities.

Hall Park Care Home is run by Barchester Healthcare, one of the UK’s largest care providers, which is committed to delivering high-quality care across its care homes and hospitals. Hall Park care home provides dementia care, residential care and short stay/respite care.

Hall Park resident Lilla Lambert happily cleaning and cutting strawberries to have with cream. (Photo by: Barchester Hall Park Care Home)

