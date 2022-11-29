Appeal started to help takeaway rider who had moped stolen at knifepoint in Hucknall

A 15-year-old boy has been arrested on suspicion of robbery and bailed following the incident, which happened on November 19 on Clumber Street, Hucknall.

Advertisement

That has led to one of his regular customers, Louise Valenti, of Ravenshead, launching an online appeal to help raise money for the victim for Christmas.

Louise Valenti, with her son Bodhi, who has set up a fundraising appeal for a takeaway rider who had his moped stolen in Hucknall

Louise said: “He is the kindest man and my son Bodhi said we need to do something to help him.

“When my son was sick, he insisted he go to the chemist and buy us some medicine, because I couldn’t leave the house.

Advertisement

“Any time he is in the area, he stops at my door with a bottle of orange juice for my son ‘for his good health’.

“He is the kindest, most gentle man. He works hard to support his wife and children and I consider him a friend.

Advertisement

“He was attacked by three masked men who had knives.

“He was forced to let them drive off on his new moped, his only means of transport to do his work.

Advertisement

"He is too scared to go out in the evening now and has missed out on more than a week’s worth of work and lost money he desperately needs.

Advertisement

Louise has also spoken to Uber Eats, who the driver was working for, and said the company has reached out to him and to ensure he is okay.

However, she said Uber Eats is unable to contribute financially, which is why she has launched the appeal.

Advertisement

She said: “Obviously times are tough at the moment and I don’t think for one second I can raise money to replace his moped, but I would love to restore his faith in humanity and maybe give him cash to give his family the Christmas they deserve.

"A few people asked me to set this up and I would be delighted to raise anything to give him.”

Advertisement