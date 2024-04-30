Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Keenan Savage lit the blaze in his second floor home in Augustine Gardens, Bestwood, and then fled the scene without alerting his neighbours.

Three days later, Savage called police to claim he had visited his flat for the first time in a month and discovered it gutted by fire.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Hucknall Dispatch, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Detectives were able to unravel his story after analysing CCTV which showed the 22-year-old at the scene in the moments around the fire being lit.

Keenan Savage, of Augustine Gardens, Bestwood, was jailed for two-and-a-half years

Savage, of Augustine Gardens, was jailed for two-and-a-half years when he appeared at Nottingham Crown Court on Thursday, April 25.

He had earlier pleaded guilty to arson with recklessness as to whether life was endangered.

Savage also admitted a theft from an address in Bestwood on August 25, 2023.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Officers were called to Augustine Gardens around 7.25pm on November 8, 2023 after Nottinghamshire Fire and Rescue Service reported the flat was alight.

Firefighters quickly brought the fire under control and were able to confirm all people had been accounted for.

Savage’s whereabouts were initially unknown but inquiries and CCTV footage identified him as a suspect.

He was seen on footage arriving at the flat while speaking to someone on a mobile phone, and then departing around eight minutes later.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A neighbouring smoke alarm was ringing on CCTV footage recorded four minutes after this.

Fire investigators concluded the most likely cause of the fire was deliberate ignition by naked flame in the kitchen and living room area of Savage’s flat.

It is believed he used an accelerant, although the damage to the premises was so severe no remnants were found.

Savage called 101 on November 11, 2023 stating he had visited his flat for the first time in ‘three to four weeks’ to discover it had been damaged by fire.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Investigations revealed he was not at the location when he made the call and had not been to the flat since the offence.