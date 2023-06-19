News you can trust since 1904
Axe, knife and needles found by Hucknall litter-picking Wombles on latest pick

Litter-picking group Hucknall Wombles saw their latest pick take a sinister turn after the found an axe, a knife and discarded needles.
By John Smith
Published 19th Jun 2023, 12:36 BST- 1 min read
Updated 19th Jun 2023, 12:36 BST

The group was cleaning up the area around Hucknall tram stop on June 17 and collected several bags of usual litter – but also some items they were not expecting.

Matt Williams, the group’s founder, posting on the group’s Facebook page, said: “Thank you to everyone who turned up to help it was great to see some new faces along with us regulars

Hucknall's Wombles found a knife, an axe and discarded needles among items on their latest litter pickHucknall's Wombles found a knife, an axe and discarded needles among items on their latest litter pick
Hucknall's Wombles found a knife, an axe and discarded needles among items on their latest litter pick
“We got 22 bags off the streets and several larger unbaggable items.

“Unfortunately, we also found several hypodermic needles – which have been properly disposed of – and a large knife and hand axe which have been handed in to the police for disposal.

“As always, a thank you to our sponsors, Beer Shack, Hucknall, 1 For All Accounting Angels Ltd, Aero Fabrications Ltd and OT Fundraisers CIC, Hucknall.”

Related topics:HucknallFacebook