Axe, knife and needles found by Hucknall litter-picking Wombles on latest pick
The group was cleaning up the area around Hucknall tram stop on June 17 and collected several bags of usual litter – but also some items they were not expecting.
Matt Williams, the group’s founder, posting on the group’s Facebook page, said: “Thank you to everyone who turned up to help it was great to see some new faces along with us regulars
“We got 22 bags off the streets and several larger unbaggable items.
“Unfortunately, we also found several hypodermic needles – which have been properly disposed of – and a large knife and hand axe which have been handed in to the police for disposal.
“As always, a thank you to our sponsors, Beer Shack, Hucknall, 1 For All Accounting Angels Ltd, Aero Fabrications Ltd and OT Fundraisers CIC, Hucknall.”