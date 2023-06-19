Axe, knife and needles found by Hucknall litter-picking Wombles on latest pick

The group was cleaning up the area around Hucknall tram stop on June 17 and collected several bags of usual litter – but also some items they were not expecting.

Matt Williams, the group’s founder, posting on the group’s Facebook page, said: “Thank you to everyone who turned up to help it was great to see some new faces along with us regulars

Hucknall's Wombles found a knife, an axe and discarded needles among items on their latest litter pick

“We got 22 bags off the streets and several larger unbaggable items.