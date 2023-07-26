Barbies head into Hucknall to watch summer blockbuster in style
Linda Smith, partnership community lead at Sutton’s ATTFE – Academy Transformation Trust Further Education – college, said she enjoyed a girls’ night out with her
friends, who are part of the volunteer community stars programme with the college.
Linda got dressed up to visit the Arc Cinema in Hucknall for a fun-filled viewing of the new blockbuster Barbie.
Linda was joined by Joanne Parr, Sara Lee Parr, Vanessa Keeling, Rebecca Keeling, Amanda Cooper, Michelle Heald, Diane Stubbs and Jenny Bird.
The women often run community events in support of the college and run New Cross Community Church, Sutton.
Linda said: “They are all very kind people and give up their time to help others regularly.
“We have been excited for the evening for weeks with a group posted of everything pink and Barbie related.
“One of the ladies recently has had a stroke and another has a condition where she has several fits a day.
“It was a joint birthday present for my birthday and Sara Lee’s – we went to Hucknall as one of the group’s son has just started there.
“He arranged for us to sit together.
“It was a brilliant feel good film which we all loved.”
The friends enjoyed an evening of luxury and laughs, with pink popcorn, new outfits, prosecco and plenty of Barbie selfies.
For more information about the Barbie’s community work by day, readers can visit attfe.org.uk and fb.com/NewCrossCommunityChurch