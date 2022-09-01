Bestwood Male Voice Choir presents cheque for £1,300 to brave cancer girl and her family

Seven-year-old Leila Rose Hallam suffers with rhabdomyosarcoma – rare life-threatening children’s cancer.

The money was raised from a concert the choir performed with guest choir Rolls Royce Ladies in March at Hucknall Central Methodist Church.

The funds were to help towards a £20,000 target to take Leila to Disneyland.

Members of Bestwood MVC presenting the cheque to Matt and Kirsty Hallam, together with Leila, are Peter Fletcher (publicity officer), Gary Hallam (concert secretary), John Pritchard (president), Colin Pursglove (chairman) and Bryce Clare (secretary)

However, this target was soon passed and so Leila’s parents decided to donate any additional money to the Rhabdomyosarcoma Clinical Trial, via the Alice’s Arc charity.

The delay in presenting the cheque until now has largely been due to co-ordinating everyone to be present and also working around Leila’s ongoing treatment.