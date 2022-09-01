News you can trust since 1904

Bestwood Male Voice Choir presents cheque for £1,300 to brave cancer girl and her family

Members of Bestwood Male Voice Choir were delighted to hand over a cheque for £1,300 to the parents of a young Nottinghamshire girl suffering from a rare form of cancer.

By John Smith
Thursday, 1st September 2022, 3:04 pm

Seven-year-old Leila Rose Hallam suffers with rhabdomyosarcoma – rare life-threatening children’s cancer.

The money was raised from a concert the choir performed with guest choir Rolls Royce Ladies in March at Hucknall Central Methodist Church.

The funds were to help towards a £20,000 target to take Leila to Disneyland.

Members of Bestwood MVC presenting the cheque to Matt and Kirsty Hallam, together with Leila, are Peter Fletcher (publicity officer), Gary Hallam (concert secretary), John Pritchard (president), Colin Pursglove (chairman) and Bryce Clare (secretary)

However, this target was soon passed and so Leila’s parents decided to donate any additional money to the Rhabdomyosarcoma Clinical Trial, via the Alice’s Arc charity.

The delay in presenting the cheque until now has largely been due to co-ordinating everyone to be present and also working around Leila’s ongoing treatment.

However, Bestwood MVC members were finally able to hand over the money to Leila’s parents, Matt and Kirsty Hallam at the Notts County ground, where Matt is head groundsman.

