Hucknall man undertaking epic 160-mile ride to Wales in aid of Macmillan

Russell Davies, 40, who lives at The Bowman pub in the town where he is the night receptionist, is setting off from the pub on Tuesday, September 6 to ride to Llandudno in Wales, covering the 160-mile distance in three days.

He said: “The first stage is from Hucknall to Stoke, which is about 55 miles, the second day will be Stoke to Chester, which is again about 55 miles, and the final day to Chester to Llandudno which is slightly shorter.”

To make Russell’s challenge even more remarkable, he himself suffers with fibromyalgia, which affects his joints and a lot of his daily life.

Russell Davies is cycling from Hucknall to Llandudno to raise money for Macmillan

He continued: “Fibromyalgia affects my mobility and my lifestyle and so for the last five years I’ve be setting myself challenges like this to show that even people with long term illnesses can do the seemingly impossible.

“Last year, I climbed Snowden and this year, I’m doing this cycle ride.

"I’m doing it for Macmillan because that’s the charity Greene King – which is the brewery that owns The Bowman – supports."

Russell is a keen cyclist so plenty of time in the saddle won’t be an issue for him.

But he has still be putting in plenty of training hours ahead of the trip.

He said: "I’ve been training for this for around 10 months and pretty intensively for the last four.”