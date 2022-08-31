Theresa Gandy started Your Time in August last year to help women who wanted to get rid of their ‘Covid curves’.

Weekly groups have now been established at the John Godber Centre on Friday mornings and the St John’s Community Centre. on Thursday evenings.

And now, Theresa is set to start a third group in the town which will be based at the new health and wellbeing hubs at Hucknall Leisure Centre.

Theresa said: “Your Time is a non-profit group and now we’re opening up at this new one on Thursday mornings.

"The other two sessions are doing okay and holding their own but I’m working in partnership with the leisure centre and they’ve offered me this room on Thursday mornings for free because I’m a community group and we want to expand interest in the health and wellbeing side of the groups.

"It also offers people who can get to only one of the other groups, the chance to get to a second group if they want.”

As well as helping women lose weight together, Your Time also supports Hucknall Food Bank with regular donations of funds and items brought in by group members, who are mainly from Hucknall but she does get people coming from Bulwell as well to take part.

Theresa said: “We’ve already raised more than £500 for the food bank this year and we’ve also donated several bags of food items brought in by members.

She continued: “We’re already getting people signing up for this new group so the interest is clearly there.

"It is surprising how quickly this business has taken off – there’s obviously a need for it.

"I think one of the main things is that we’re not a typical weight-loss group, weight-loss is almost a by-product of the group, if you like.

"Our main focus is on changing the dieting mindset and the tools I give the ladies not only help them with weight-loss, but coping with the stresses of life in general and that’s what makes us a little bit different from the other weight-loss groups out there.”