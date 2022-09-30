Bestwood MVC fine-tuning for special concert featuring Jeneba Kanneh-Mason

The choir was founded back in 1952 by the late Len Hogg, the then new manager of Bestwood Colliery.

When he arrived he found a thriving social scene for the 2,000 miners – with one exception – there was no choir.

He canvassed interest and more than 30 men attended the first gathering, both from the colliery and from the local area.

Jeneba Kanneh-Mason will be the special guest at Bestwood MVC's Platinum Gala Concert

Within three months, the choir was 50-strong.

Len Hogg passed away in January 2005 but the choir continues to draw inspiration from his passion for music and works hard in promoting the enjoyment and art of choral singing.

The choir now rehearses weekly at Bestwood Village Community Centre under its musical director, Mirek Rus and had performed in Malta, Canada, USA, France, Poland, Holland and Germany in the past.

Joining them for this latest concert will be world-renowned musician Jeneba Kanneh-Mason.

Jeneba, 19 holds the Victoria Robey Scholarship to the Royal College of Music, studying piano with Vanessa Latarche.

She was a keyboard category finalist in BBC Young Musician 2018, as well as the winner of the Murs du Son Prize at the Lagny-Sur-Marne International Piano Competition in France in 2014.

She was also named Nottingham Young Musician of the Year in 2013.

The concert, which also features Carlton MVC and Mansfield & District MVC, takes place on Sunday, October 9 at 3pm.