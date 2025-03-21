Big family event is coming to celebrate 150 years of Hucknall Market

Ashfield Council will mark 150 years of the historic Hucknall Market with a special event in the town next month.

On April 26, the town will play host to a big family day of fun, history and a selection of local traders.

Since the first one on April 23, 1875, Hucknall Market has been a source of pride for the community, fostering local trade and bringing people together.

The market, held every Friday and Saturday on the High Street, regularly showcases a variety of local goods and produce.

Hucknall Market's 150th birthday will be celebrated with a big family event next month. Photo: Submitted

To mark this historic occasion, a larger-than-usual market will take place on April 26 alongside the regular Saturday market from 10am to 3pm, featuring a host of additional market traders as well as attractions and family entertainment.

Visitors can look forward to additional traders from the Ashfield Food & Drink Festival, live music, historical exhibits, children’s entertainment and special period attractions.

Coun Lee Waters (Ash Ind), who represents Hucknall Central on the council, said: “This is a fantastic milestone for our district.

“Celebrating 150 years of Hucknall Market not only highlights our rich history but also reflects the heart of our community where local businesses thrive and people come together.

“This market has been a cornerstone of Hucknall’s community, showcasing local produce and goods throughout the years and we are excited to honour its legacy.

“It promises to be a great day of celebration and fun for all the family.”

To support the event, the council is looking for any interesting stories, photographs, sketches and memories people have of Hucknall Market to display on notice boards around the event.

Residents can share their stories by emailing [email protected]