Birthday cheers as Hucknall's Hope Lea Project celebrates its 40th anniversary

Happy birthday Hope Lea Project.

The much-loved Hucknall charity is 40 years-old and held an open day party at its Watnall Road day centre to celebrate.

The project was founded in 1984 to provide a service in the town for adults with learning disabilities.

Ashfield Council helped them find the building on Watnall Road which is where the day care centre is still based today, while the charity’s residential home on Annesley Road opened in 1988 and is currently managed by Helen Simpson.

Phil Hibbard (Hucknall Rotary Club president) presents a plaque marking Hope Lea's 40th anniversary to Helen Simpson (residental home manager) and Sharon Saxton (right, day centre general manager). Photo: National World

The driving force behind Hope Lea for many years was Judith Storey, who was honoured with an MBE for her services to Hope Lea and people with learning disabilities.

Judith died in 2019 but her legacy lives on today with the project as popular and essential to the town as ever.

Sharon Saxton, office manager at the day centre, who has been with the charity more than 20 years said: “I’m very proud that we have been going for 40 years and seen what we’ve become.

Hope Lea Project held open day event to celebrate its 40th anniversary. Photo: National World

"We have had some rocky times, especially when Judith passed away because she did everything to get the project to what it is today and I didn’t know how we’d manage without her.

"But we got through it and the community has always been behind us and ready to help us.”

Over the years, the Watnall Road site has grown and been improved, notably the garden, backed by Ashfield Council only charging a peppercorn rent for the building, allowing funding to be used to improve help and services to those for whom the project is a vital part of life.

These days, activities for residents or service users include baking, gardening, arts and crafts and music which is all run on a daily basis.

The popular Hucknall charity has gone from strength to strength over the years. Photo: National World

On top of that, there are also trips out to places like Matlock, to go bowling, enjoy pub lunches and more.

Sharon continued: "Hope Lea is special because it is just such a warm, friendly and safe environment and has always kept that feel.

“The benefits to the people who use the project are huge, you ask any of them about Hope Lea and they’ll tell you how much they love it.