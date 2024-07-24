Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Five months of roadworks and part road closures have started on a section of Watnall Road.

The works will see a section of Watnall Road closed, either partly or fully, until December 20 from its junction with Hucknall Bypass to its junction with Nabbs Lane, with diversions in place along Wood Lane, Common Lane and Nabbs Lane.

And that’s before the proposed works on Moor Bridge roundabout begin later this year.

Traffic queuing along Nabbs Lane each morning has become a regular feature since the roadworks started. Photo: National World

But now things have been in place for a week, has it actually been as bad as people feared?

We asked you for your views on the Dispatch Facebook page:

Lisa Booth said: “Traffic slow from Nabb Inn down Common Lane on to Wood Lane at rush hour but just what would usually be on Watnall Road. Only added a few minutes to my drive into work.”

Sue Palmer wrote: “I struggle to get out of Portland Grange on to Wood Lane when it’s busy. I usually have to rely on the kindness of another driver to let me out.”

Andrew Bevins said: “I'm coping totally fine - thank you.”

Kris Amy Bromley posted: “Tea time this week has been better along Watnall Road than it is normally, the flow is better so you’re not in a queue. From Long Lane Road all the way to the bypass it’s miles better.

Jacky Nichols commented: “I'd be waiting for a very long time to get on to Common Lane each morning, due to the continuous line of traffic, if it wasn't for the kindness of other drivers letting me out!”

Jeanette Booth posted: “Don't suppose they'll give anything towards people's petrol after having to go all way to the top and down Common Lane? It's a nightmare really for all that live up there and visitors.”

Laura Jackson said: “Not too bad. A lot better coming home up Watnall Road at busy times.”

Leanne Smith wrote: “School runs seem to be the most busy times but I think so long as everyone lets each other other out and are considerate to those that are trying to get off their drives then it's not too bad.”

Helen Duvel said: “Bit of a nightmare if you live on Nabbs Lane and need to get off your drive between 8 and 9 in the morning. Hopefully will be better when schools break up.”

Amanda Hastings commented: “Depends on the time of day obviously. Rush hour is the worst but other than that it's not too bad and I live just off Nabbs Lane.”

Kerry Kessington said: “I dont know why they can't alternate the direction of traffic to accommodate the rush hour along the open section of Watnall Road.”

Katherine Fountain said: “Need to plan traffic lights better. If someone coming from roundabout end wants to turn right on to Nabbs Lane it holds all the traffic up back to the roundabout.”

Martin Bee posted: “Need a longer filter area for traffic turning from Watnall Road into Nabbs Lane - risk of rear-end shunt accidents due to insufficient waiting room and people driving too close behind.”

Rachel Gospell put: “Not as bad as I thought it would be.”