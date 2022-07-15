Kouper Needham was just 24 hours old when he died three years ago.

Now, his family is hosting a special fun day at Hucknall Town FC on Sunday, July 17.

The fun day is finally happening for the family after having to delay it a couple to times due to Covid.

Natalie and Dave Needham are holding a special fun day in memory of their son Kouper this weekend

It will run from 12noon to 3pm and will feature a stalls, a raffle, tombola and face painting.

As well as celebrating Kouper’s life, the fun day will be supporting, and raising money, for the charity 4 Louis, which provides memory boxes to bereaved families.

The family will holding a special raffle on the day to raise money for the cause.

Natalie Needham, Kouper’s mum, said: "The charity provides memory boxes to bereaved families and inside the memory box you get a handprint, a footprint, a lock of hair, a ‘Guess How Much I Love You?’ book, a candle a guardian angel and two teddy bears, one to go with the baby in the coffin and one for you to keep.

"We started raising money for them because they were memories that we would never have thought to have asked for.

"Each box is handmade and we want to raise as much money as we can for this charity.”

The family has been appealing for businesses, both local and further afield, to donate items to the fund-raising raffle at the event.

Natalie said: “We’ve had a lot of support from big companies like Cadbury’s World and Gulliver’s Kingdom and we’ve got more than 30 good raffle prizes.”

“It will be a little bit bittersweet occasion for us but it will really nice just to see everyone on the day and mark what would have been Kouper’s third birthday.”

Any businesses who still want to support or offer raffle prices can do so.