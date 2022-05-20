Kouper Needham was just 24 hours old when he died three years ago.

Now, his family is hosting a special fund-raising fun day for the charity 4 Louis at Hucknall Town FC on July 17.

Natalie Needham, Kouper’s mum, said: “We’ve done a couple of little fundraising days before this, but this one should have been held two years ago on his first birthday.

Natalie and Dave Needham are holding a special fun day in memory of their son Kouper

“But due to the pandemic it got pushed back and then got pushed back another year so we’re doing now his third birthday.

"We’re raising money for 4 Louis who provide memory boxes to bereaved families and inside the memory box you get a handprint, a footprint, a lock of hair, a ‘Guess How Much I Love You?’ book, a candle a guardian angel and two teddy bears, one to go with the baby in the coffin and one for you to keep.

"We started raising money for them because they were memories that we would never have thought to have asked for.

"Each box is handmade and we want to raise as much money as we can for this charity.”

The fun day will run from 12noon to 3pm and will feature a stalls, a raffle, tombola and face painting.

But the family is hoping to get more local businesses and would love to get an ice cream van there on the day as well as more raffle and tombola prizes.

Natalie continued: “We’re just asking anyone to get in contact with us if they want to have a stall and we’re just asking for a £15 donation per stall and every penny will go to the charity.

"Hucknall Town have given us use of the facility for free on the day, which we’re very grateful for and we’ve just reached out to a lot of local businesses and taken charity letters round to around 15 or 20 in Hucknall.

"So we’re just asking really if any local business or resident wants to help us with a donation or a raffle prize, or just anything that will help make sure this day goes as successfully as it possibly can.”