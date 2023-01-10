'Blagden bench' unveiled in Hucknall to remember key workers during Covid-19

The new bench, the first of four to be unveiled by Ashfield Council has been placed next to the miners statue on Station Road.

The bench was one of the last wishes of former councillor Jim Blagden, who died last year, and is based on designs by pupils at Holgate School, who helped cut the ribbon.

The idea for the benches came from the council’s former Covid-19 response and recovery panel, of which Mr Blagden was a leading member and former chairman.

The 'Blagden bench' has been unveiled in Hucknall to remember key workers during the Covid pandemic

Coun John Wilmott, who represents Hucknall North, and was a lifelong friend of MR Blagden, said: “Finding a way of commemorating key workers who did so much for us during successive lockdowns was one of Jim’s final wishes.

“We’d like to thank children at Holgate, whose designs the bench is based on for their help.

“During the pandemic, our key workers including our doctors and nurses and key emergency services did so much for us.

“This is our way of remembering those who gave so much at the most difficult time imaginable.”

The benches have been commissioned by the council and paid for by the divisional funds of councillors Wilmott, Dave Shaw and Lee Waters, who represent Hucknall on Nottinghamshire Council.

Other benches will be placed in Kirkby, Selston and Sutton.

Ashfield Council’s response to Covid-19 was nationally recognised in an Independent report by the Local Government Association and councillors are proud it was the only council in Nottinghamshire to have maintained a full bin collection throughout lockdowns.

Coun Waters, who also represents Hucknall North at the district council and who attended the unveiling, said: “We’re delighted to remember not just our key workers during Covid, but also the amazing contribution Jim made.

“The work of the committee he helped lead made a huge contribution to maintaining services throughout the pandemic.

“I encourage Hucknall residents to enjoy the bench and use it as a place to remember those who did so much for us.