Bulwell Bus Station closing for three months to undergo a major revamp

The work, funded by the Government’s £161 million Transforming Cities Fund, will see the installation of new bus shelters with three different types of built-in seating to provide a better waiting environment for passengers.

The existing bus stops on the north and south side of Vere Street will be relocated to the central island, to form a more efficient saw-tooth arrangement, which will provide better traffic flow for buses, and more space for pedestrians on the footpaths on both side of the central island.

Advertisement

The bus station will also become more environmentally friendly and sustainable through solar-powered bus shelter lighting and new greenery introduced in planters along the footpaths.

An artist's impression of how the new Bulwell Bus Station will look

Nottingham Council says the scheme will have several benefits, including safer, energy efficient passenger waiting facilities, improved accessibility for wheelchairs, multiple seating options that cater to varying mobility needs, improved efficiency for bus operators and the site will have a more welcoming feel and overall environment.

The bus station closes to the public on Monday, January 16 when construction begins and temporary bus stops will be installed on Main Street and Bulwell High Road.

Advertisement

Buses which normally use the station will not have any changes to their timetables, but will use temporary stops as follows:

Advertisement

Orange 35 to Nottingham – High Road, outside BCI Snooker Centre;

Yellow 68 and 69 to Nottingham – Bulwell Market;

Advertisement

Yellow 68 and 69 to Snape Wood – Main Street, alongside the River Leen;

Yellow 70 and 71 to Nottingham – Main Street, near to Moon & Stars pub;

Advertisement

Brown 17 to Nottingham, Yellow 70 and 71 to Morrisons and Turquoise 79 and 79A to Rise Park and Arnold – all High Road opposite Spot On;

Turquoise 79 and 79A to Nottingham – High Road outside Spot On.

Advertisement

Access to the public toilets and a footpath through Vere Street will remain open for pedestrians.

Works are scheduled to be completed by Friday, April 20, and the station will reopen to the public then.

Advertisement