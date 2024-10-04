Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The managing director of Bulwell bus services provider Nottingham City Transport (NCT) has been given a lifetime achievement award

David Astill, was presented with the award for his services to the bus industry at the Quality Bus Conference in Manchester.

The award acknowledges an individual’s exceptional contribution to the bus sector in England over a number of years and was presented to the David by Leon Daniels OBE, President of Chartered Institute of Logistics and Transport.

After holding several senior positions for FirstGroup, David joined NCT as commercial manager in 2007, the joined the board as commerical and operations director in 2018 before becoming managing director in 2021.

David Astill (right) receives his lifetime achievement award from Leon Daniels at the Quality Bus Conference. Photo: Submitted

He is also a member of ALBUM (Association of Local Bus Company Managers), chair of the regional Confederation of Passenger Transport (CPT) and sits on the Bus Commission.

Daivd said: “Having recently accumulated 41 years since I first started working on the buses, I was surprised but delighted to be recognised with this award.

"Of course, I haven’t achieved anything in my career without the support and hard work of those I have worked with in this wonderful industry and for that I am so grateful.

"The fact that I was nominated for this award by the board of the Greater Nottingham Enhanced Bus Partnership is testament to the esteem in which the company I am fortunate and proud to lead is held by the local community and our key stakeholders”

Daavid was nominated by Jon Parker, who independently chairs the Nottingham Bus Partnership and sits on the Department for Transport ‘Bus Centre of Excellence’ Advisory Board.

He said: “I’ve seen first-hand that David is an exceptional leader and ambassador for bus excellence in Nottingham.

"When I considered nominating David for the award, I reached out to many of the Nottingham bus stakeholders who were unanimous in their support for his nomination, which is testament to the highest regard that the bus industry has for David – he is a very worthy winner”.

Coun Graham Chapman (Lab), chair of Nottingham City Council, added: “NCT is one of the best bus companies in the UK.

"It hasn't happened by accident but by a dedicated workforce and excellent management.

"David has played a major role in that management for over 15 years and richly deserves the award.”