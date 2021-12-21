The band was introduced by the Rev. George Knowles from the St Mary Magdalene Church and featured three soloists.

Cornet player Emma Walters played the popular tune ‘Drink to me Only’, fugalist Matthew Sharp played the Christmas Carol ‘In The Bleak Mid-Winter’ and principal cornet player Heather Plant played the 1953 Brenda Lee hit ‘Rocking Around The Christmas Tree’, followed by Leonard Cohen’s 1984 hit ‘Hallelujah’.

It was said because of the pandemic the audience were not allowed to sing and children were also not allowed to take part.

Hucknall & Linby Band performed its Christmas concert at the parish church

But it did not stop audience participation and hand clapping took place by many in the crowd to much of the music.

The concert also featured the rousing Christmassy song with audience participation Jingle Bells, the 1914 piece ‘Ragtime that’s a plenty’, a 1994 orchestral piece called ‘Magnum Mysteria’ and a Salvation Army piece entitled ‘Shine Is A Light’.

The concert ended in celebratory style with ‘Carrousel’ and a melody of Christmas carols.