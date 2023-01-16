Breakfast business networking group relaunching in Hucknall for local business owners.

The Bowman, Nottingham Road, Hucknall.

Business owners are invited to come along and make new contacts over breakfast.

NNG is a non-profit membership networking group, created by its members and focused on supporting business owners by creating a regular social environment they can be a part of.

Advertisement

NNG has been about for many years, but closed in 2020 due to Covid.

Now in January 2023, NNG meetings are starting again with a new focus on delivering a great social experience for its members.

As a non-profit membership-based group, NNG aims to create an environment which supports, educates, and builds productive business relationships between its members.

Advertisement

Visitors can expect a warm and welcoming social environment where productive business relationships are built or strengthened.

Visitors will also see the quarterly evening events NNG will be providing to members, another way NNG strengthens the relationships between members.

Advertisement

Alain Mengoli, a founding member of NNG, from ServGas, said “With the relaunch of NNG, we’re hoping to encourage many local business owners to come to our first meeting, experience what we have put together and hopefully join the NNG family.”

The first meeting is on January 23 at 8am and should finish at about 10am.

Advertisement

A full English breakfast will be provided for those who attend. The cost is £15. Anyone who would like to book their place is being asked to book on through the NNG website, nottinghamnetworkgroup.co.uk/about