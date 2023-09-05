Breast cancer survivor named Bulwell slimming group's Woman of the Year

Watch more videos on Shots!

Janet Fewster, aged 63, who is originally from Bulwell and now lives in nearby Basford, attends the Slimming World group at Bulwell Methodist Church.

In the last year, she has not only fought off stage three breast cancer but also lost five stone in a year, having piled on weight by during her treatment.

Her remarkable slimming success saw her make the shortlist for Slimming World’s Regional Woman of the Year.

And she says she owes all her weightloss success down to Bulwell group consultant Emma Middleton and her supportive fellow group members.

She said: “In 2021 I had my three-yearly mammogram and a week later a letter arrived saying the results were abnormal and i needed to see the doctor at the breast clinic.

"There, I was told they had found a lump so I had to have a ultra scan biopsy, which showed breast cancer stage three.

"This meant I had to have a lumpectomy, followed by chemotherapy and radiotherapy..

"I was hopeful I would be cured but the treatment caused me to to go into overdrive with eating loads of rubbish foods, which caused a massive weight gain.

“I didn't do anything about it until July 2022 when its was my granddaughters prom and we had lots of photos taken and I didn’t recognise myself.

“I had put on so much weight and I just sat and cried and felt fat old and ugly.

"But it gave me the kick I needed to do something about it, so i joined my nearest Slimming World group, which was in Bulwell.

"I chose Slimming World because I had done it before and I knew it worked.

“In November that year, we got a new consultant, Emma Middleton, and was new but brilliant.

"In a year, I am now five stone lighter, I have made some fantastic new friends which encourages us all as we swap recipies.

"Emma also tries new recipies before showing us what they are and she is so supportive and encouraging

“Now I’ve lost the wight, I been able to return to my love of swimming and I am also a member of Emma's social team in group.

"I've also won lots of awards, but the best thing is I've gone from a size 20 down to a size 12 or 14 which is brilliant.

"I can go upstairs and downstairs without being out of breath and I love the new me.

"I'm determined to stay with the class because I'm never going back to where I once was.

"I love the ‘Slim for Life’ book that you get once you have reached your target which, most importantly, helps to keep me there.

"Thank you Slimming World and a massive thank you to Emma.”

Slimming World sessions in Bulwell are held every Thursday at the Methodist Church on Ravensworth Road at 4pm and 5.30pm.