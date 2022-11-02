Emma Middleton, 43, who is originally from Boston in Lincolnshire, but has lived in Bulwell for the past six years and now runs the Bulwell group which meets every Thursday at the Methodist Church on Ravensworth Road with sessions at 4pm and 5.30pm.

Emma decided to take on running the group as she wanted to help others achieve the success she has had with the programme which has seen her lose four stone in a year.

At one point before she started her most recent Slimming World programme, Emma’s weight had crept up to such an extent she had to be put on two types of blood pressure tablets for a time, although she is now off them again.

Emma Middleton a year ago (left) and now (right) having lost four stone and taken over running the Bulwell Slimming World group

Emma said: “I started off with Slimming World 17 years ago after my son was born and I lost three-and-a-half stone in 10 months and thought ‘I can do this, I don’t need the group any more’.

"So I stopped going but the weight started to go back on and then after having another child so I joined again but didn’t stick it and quit again.

"Then it got to a point last year where I wasn’t happy with myself, the way I looked, the way I felt and it was September last year that I joined a Slimming World group at Nuthall.

Advertisement

"By the end of the October, I had lost half a stone, then by Christmas I’d lost a stone and by June of this year, I reached the target of losing three-and-a-half stone.

"I kept at target for three months and then I decided I wanted to take on the role of being a group consultant, I liked the idea of helping people and inspiring people and telling them that it does work because I’ve done it myself.

"I’ve been inspired myself and now I want to inspire and help others.

Anyone who wants to be part of the group is welcome to just come along to any session they want to and start their slimming journey with plenty of friendly advice and support along the way.

Advertisement