Britain's Got Talent man to headline first night of brand new Hucknall comedy club

The all new Hucknall Comedy Club opens its doors for the first time at the John Godber Centre on Ogle Street on Friday, September 15.

Headling will be Noel James, who reached the semi-finals of Britain's Got Talent back in 2018.

Joining him on the bill for the special launch night show will be a mix of fantastic up-and-coming acts.

Britain's Got Talent man Noel James headlines the first night of the new Hucknall Comedy Club. Photo: Submitted

Tickets are available now at Linktr.ee/HucknallComedy

Organisers Late Stage Comedy, which runs other comedy nights around Nottingham, said: “We're trying to bring something different to Hucknall and invest in the culture of the area.

“We have much more coming up including musical comedy, improv, tour shows from Live at the Apollo acts and Nabil Abdulrashid – of BGT and Live at the Apollo fame – headlining for us in December.