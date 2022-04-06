Broken roads and pot holes blamed for Hucknall not getting Tour of Britain return

Coun Lee Waters (Ash Ind) has spoken of his disappointment after Hucknall was not included in the route for the Nottinghamshire stage on September 8.

The Tour – one of cycling’s premier events – swept through Hucknall four years ago and drew big crowds on the streets, among them Coun Waters and his young son.

The pair were looking forward to seeing the race return this year, but Hucknall has not been included on the route and Ashfield as whole has also missed out on the stage, which starts in West Bridgford and finishes in Mansfield.

Coun Lee Waters says the shocking state of Hucknall's roads must be a reason the Tour of Britain isn't returning to the town this year

And Coun Waters, who represents Hucknall North on Ashfield District Council and Hucknall South on Nottinghamshire County Council, says the shocking state of the town’s roads has to be a major reason why Hucknall missed out.

He said: “Let’s face it, asking elite cyclists to race on Hucknall’s broken roads is a little bit like asking a football team to play a match on broken glass.

"The event, to be held in Nottinghamshire on Thursday, September 8, will be close – but not in – Hucknall and that is a real shame.”

Estimates suggested that in 2018, the Nottinghamshire economy, including Hucknall, was boosted by £3.9 million by the tour coming to the county.

Coun Waters continued: “Since David Shaw (Ash Ind), John Wilmott (Ash Ind) and I were elected as county councillors in May last year, we have reported hundreds of highways defects.

"Coun Wilmott reported 37 in just one afternoon last week.

"There’s no doubt that the state of highways is one of the reasons this prestigious cycling race isn’t coming to Hucknall.

"You have to ask yourself the question – are pot-holes to blame?

"There’s no doubt that years of under investment from the county council has had an impact.

"This is has cost Hucknall’s economy hundreds of thousands of pounds.

"Residents can be rest assured, however, that we will continue the fight to fix our broken roads and pavements.