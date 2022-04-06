The premier cycle race visited the town back in 2018 and there had been hopes the peloton would come through again this year.

But race organisers have now announced the route for the county’s stage on September 8.

And while the race will head close to Papplewick and Newstead Abbey, Hucknall itself – and Bulwell – will not see any riders on their streets.

The Tour of Britain came to Hucknall in 2018 - but won't be visiting this year

The Nottinghamshire stage will begin on Central Avenue in West Bridgford and end on Chesterfield Road South in Mansfield.

It will pass through several towns and villages in the county, including East Leake, Radcliffe-on-Trent, Calverton, Southwell, Retford and Worksop.

The 190 kilometre stage – approximately 118 miles – will also take in key county landmarks such as Trent Bridge cricket ground, Sherwood Forest and Clumber Park.

A global television audience of millions will watch the world-famous race, with the Nottinghamshire stage attracting 250,000 spectators in 2018 to make it the largest sporting event in the county’s history.

It led to the county enjoying an economic boost, with £3.9 million being spent by participants and spectators on accommodation, food and drink and shopping.

The Nottinghamshire stage four years ago also started in West Bridgford and finished in Mansfield.

Coun John Cottee (Con), chairman of Nottinghamshire County Council’s communities committee, said: “The return of the Tour of Britain is fantastic news and this announcement detailing the route heightens the sense of anticipation as we prepare to welcome a world class field of riders and teams to our wonderful county.

“This provides us with a great opportunity to showcase our towns and villages along the route and we also look forward to welcoming the thousands of visitors who will flock here to watch the race and enjoy everything which Nottinghamshire has to offer – ultimately providing a huge boost to the local economy.

“Nottinghamshire is known across the globe for its sporting heritage and hosting the race for a third time in five years is recognition that we have what it takes to successfully stage major sporting events.

“As a council, we’re delighted that we’ve been able to bring the Tour of Britain back to Nottinghamshire and I’m looking forward to working with our district and borough council partners to ensure it’s going to be the best stage of the race.”

The Tour of Britain starts in Aberdeen on September 4 and finishes on the Isle of Wight seven days later.

The race will feature the world’s top teams and riders, alongside the best British-based cyclists, with a field comprising of Tour de France winners, Olympians and world champions.

Nineteen teams and 114 riders are currently scheduled to take part in the race.

Mick Bennett, Tour of Britain race director said: “We are pleased to be able to confirm the route for this year’s Nottinghamshire stage and look forward to making returns to both West Bridgford and Mansfield, as well as many familiar locations along the way.