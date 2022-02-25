The social housing organisation set the Year 10 group the challenge as part of an interior design competition late in 2021.

Students submitted their entries which were then judged by a panel of experts, and the two winners will now see their designs turned into reality at NCH’s Eastglade development in Bestwood.

Nathan Barlow, teacher of architecture and interior design at the academy, said: “The competition has taught the students about how interior design works, including how to create mood boards, how to estimate costs, and how to work to a brief.

Winning design students Eva Lacy (left) and Caitlin Keward with Bulwell Academy teacher Nathan Barlow

"NCH has given talks and delivered workshops, and it’s great that now, the winning designs will be brought to life in new homes that will go to Nottingham families in need of housing.”

The winners of the competition were 14-year-old Eva Lacy and 15-year-old Caitlin Keward.

"Eva said: “I was shaking when I found out – completely overwhelmed.

"It’s still not quite sunk in that my design is going to become a real house.”

Caitlin added: “I was speechless.

"Now it’s started to sink in though, and I’m extremely proud of what I have designed and managed to achieve.”

Luke Johnson, NCH project manager for the Eastglade development, said: “All the competition entries were of an exceedingly high standard, and the winners stood out based on the amount of thought and effort they put into all elements of the project, and the way their designs met the brief.”

Nick Murphy NCH chief executive, added: “Congratulations to all the students who took part – they all really wowed us with their designs.

"There’s some real talent in this Year 10 group, and they should be proud of the work they have created.

“As a local employer, we at NCH are committed to supporting the development of Nottingham talent.

"It’s been a pleasure to work with the Bulwell Academy students on a real life project and it’s a great way for them to decide what career path they want to follow.