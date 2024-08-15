Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Bulwell bus routes operator Nottingham City Transport (NCT) has been shortlisted as a finalist in the routeone Awards.

Celebrating excellence across the industry since 2005, the awards recognise those operators and individuals who have driven innovation and success, from exceptional managers and engineers to innovative use of technology and outstanding customer service.

NCT has been nominated in the Large Bus Operator of the Year category.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Hucknall Dispatch, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

To be considered for an award, candidates were first nominated by industry peers.

Bulwell bus operator NCT has been nominated for a national award. Photo: Helen Boyd

Nominees then submitted entries that demonstrated how they met the category criteria.

The judging process involved a panel of respected industry experts who meticulously reviewed each entry to curate a shortlist that exemplifies the highest standards of excellence.

NCT runs operates bus routes in and around Nottingham city centre, including servicing Bulwell and Highbury Vale.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

David Astill, NCT managing director said, “To be shortlisted is fantastic news and an endorsement of the dedication by the whole team at NCT who consistently deliver one of the best bus services in the country.

"We have made significant investment in our people and fleet over the last 12 months, which has contributed to high levels of reliability, a fleet of 24 brand new zero-emission electric buses entering service and passenger numbers continuing to rise.

"I’d like to offer my personal thanks to everyone at NCT for their hard work.”

Helen Conway, event director, added: “The routeone Awards stand as a beacon of recognition in the coach and bus industry.

"The finalists represent the very best and it is an honour to recognise their achievements.”

The winners will be announced at a presentation evening in Birmingham on November 13.