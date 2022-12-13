Bulwell care home donates toys to local families through Salvation Army appeal

Each year, the Salvation Army collects new and unwrapped Christmas presents to distribute to local children who might not otherwise receive one.

This year, staff and residents from Fairway View were determined to offer their support by asking their neighbours to donate Christmas toys, which people could drop-off at the home on Swale Close.

A Salvation Army spokesperson said: “We are very grateful to Fairway View for supporting our Christmas Present Appeal.

Rachel Squire, manager at Fairway View, presenting the toys collected to the Salvation Army

"It makes such a difference to people who wouldn’t otherwise be able to afford Christmas at all, and to children who wouldn’t have any presents to open at Christmas without it.”

Staff and residents at Fairway View took the gifts to donate to the Salvation Army church in Nottingham.

Resident Anne Vollbracht, 71, who has lived at Fairway View since May 2022, said ‘As a retired social worker, I have seen many children over the years that received nothing at Christmas, and it was heart-breaking.

"They think Santa doesn’t love them – every child deserves a gift at Christmas.”

Rachel Squire, manager at Fairway View, added: “We can’t stand the thought of any child waking up on Christmas morning to find nothing under the tree, so it was a no-brainer for us to support this amazing appeal.

“We’d like to thank our friends and neighbours for their generous donations.