Dozens of toys were donated by employees, and a collection across the business raised more than £1,200 to buy even more gifts for children across the county, who might not otherwise receive a gift this Christmas.

Celebrating its 50th year, the Great Nottinghamshire Toy Appeal takes donations of thousands of toys every year for children across the city and county, from babies to teenagers.

Run completely by volunteers, the appeal will this year have helped more than 3,500 children by the time it is finished.

Members of the ITP Aero team with the Toy Appeal group

Ian Williamson, ITP Aero UK managing director, said: “I am so proud of our teams for collecting and delivering such a huge amount of toys and gifts for vulnerable children and young people.

“In this economic climate, it’s outstanding that we have raised more than double the amount we raised last year.

"It’s a testament to the charitable nature of everyone that works in Hucknall and the real teamwork that goes into organising our collections and the volunteering support.

“I hope we have managed to raise a few smiles on Christmas morning for those children that might not have otherwise had a present under the tree.”

The appeal has been run by a number of different groups over the years, but has continued to support the children of Nottinghamshire across five decades.

Nick Clark, who leads it, said: “This appeal was started by the wonderful Joyce Whitt in 1972, who identified a need and started to work with her church and community to donate gifts and ensure every child had something to open on Christmas.

“The agencies we are working with have said the number of families they are supporting this year is on a scale they haven’t seen in years.

“ITP Aero's involvement with the appeal has been vital for us to maintain and expand our work.

"We welcome and acknowledge their huge and generous commitment.”

