Hall Park Care Home, on Squires Avenue, is inviting members of the local community, whether they are residents or not, or have relatives who are residents at the home, to its monthly dementia café.

Taking place on the first Tuesday of each month, from 2.30pm, the café will give guests the chance to meet other carers supporting others living with dementia.

Free to all, the dementia café at the home provides small respite and social support.

A new monthly dementia cafe for the whole community is starting up at Hall Park Care Home in Bulwell

During the care group session, guests will also have a chance to meet the team at the home, to discuss any questions they might have about care.

Jodie Rakhta, home general manager, said: “We’re really looking forward to making more friends in our local community.

“The condition itself can be quite lonely and frightening, and the more support we can provide to each other, the better.

“If anyone is unable to make it on the day but would like to pop in for a tour and a cup of tea, our doors are always open.”

Hall Park care home is run by Barchester Healthcare, one of the UK’s largest care providers, which is committed to delivering “high-quality care” across its care homes and hospitals, including expert care on dementia.