Denis, aged 85, from Bulwell, will appear as part of the BBC Lifeline Appeal on BBC1 on Sunday, November 13, at 1.50pm,to advocate for the work that Independent Age does for older people across the UK.

Actress Sue Johnston, best known for her roles in Brookside and The Royle Family will be presenting the appeal.

Denis will be telling the story of how the charity has helped him with issues of loneliness and isolation to showcase one of the vital services provided by Independent Age across the country.

Denis and Luke will be starring in the BBC1 Lifeline appeal this weekend

Denis worked for the Dispatch from the age of 16 to his retirement and still submits a monthly column and covers local events for the paper voluntarily.

During Covid-19 lockdown, however, Denis, who has lived alone for 15 years, began to feel increasingly lonely and isolated.

Independent Age heard about his situation and reached out to him in 2021.

Soon after this, their volunteering team matched him with Luke, a psychology student at the local university.

Denis and Luke initially spoke over the phone and having quickly hit it off decided to meet in person once a week.

Luke has recently moved to London, however, but while they see each other less, they still keep in touch over the phone.

On the afternoon the appeal was filmed, Luke had travelled back up to Bulwell to spend time with Denis.

Denis said: “Being introduced to Luke was great, it gave me a big, big boost and would be the highlight of my week.

“He is more than 60 years younger than me which I thought could be a problem at first, but he makes me feel young again.

“He came to my birthday party this year and gave me a gift of a pen – which is great for a journalist.

“We’ve also attended Independent Age events together, including an event for the jubilee earlier this year.

“Just the fact Independent Age has taken an interest in me has made a difference.

“I don’t hear from many people now apart from immediate family, so the charity has really boosted my confidence.

“It’s encouraging to know you’ve not been forgotten or overlooked just because you’ve got older.

“I’ve been to a lunch with Independent Age, they even arranged my transport.

“I gave a speech of thanks at the end, it made me feel like I still have something to contribute.

“It’s hard to imagine life if Independent Age hadn’t reached out to me.

“They have been a lifeline to me and I’m very grateful for them.”

Denis still interacts with Independent Age regularly through events and the helpline, which he rings if he ever needs advice on anything.

Fran McSweeney, Independent Age head of national services, said: “We would like to thank Denis and Luke for taking part in this appeal.