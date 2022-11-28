Bulwell care home manager honoured for going 'beyond the call of duty'

Melanie Hayes, care manager at Fairway View Care Home, operated by Ideal Carehomes, was recognised for going ‘Beyond the Call of Duty’ at the Ideal Care Awards 2022 for her compassionate work in the home.

After receiving more than 1,000 nominations across 14 categories, including Resident Outstanding Contribution, Care Team Member of the Year, and Beyond the Call of Duty, a panel of judges chose a group of finalists for each category.

Those finalists were invited to a ‘dress to impress’ gala dinner at the Casa Hotel in Chesterfield, where the judges announced the winners of each award.

Melanie Hayes with her Beyond The Call of Duty award. Photo: Matthew Jones

The announcements were live streamed on the Ideal Care Awards Facebook page for the finalists’ friends, families, colleagues, and residents to watch.

After revealing that she had won the ‘Beyond the Call of Duty’ award, the judges praised Melanie for ‘consistently going above and beyond to support her team and residents in the home, offering a helping hand wherever she can.

Having joined Ideal Carehomes in 2019 as a senior carer, Melanie’s dedication saw her progress through the ranks, first to deputy manager and then to her current position of care manager.

Melanie said: “I was really shocked but pleased when I heard I was in the running for the award.

"I was nervous about going to the ceremony, but it was amazing to see all the teams from our sister homes together for such a lovely evening.

‘I was delighted and overwhelmed when they announced I had won!

"The venue was fabulous, and I had such a great evening spent with incredible people.”

Stacey Linn, managing director at Ideal Carehomes, added: “Since joining Ideal Carehomes, Melanie has been an inspiration to our teams and our residents.

"Melanie shows care, compassion, and dedication in everything she does, giving her all to the staff and residents at Fairway View.

"We operate 32 care homes across the country so to with this award is a huge achievement.