Bulwell care home resident and ex-Grenadier Guard shares his memories of serving the Queen

Her Majesty’s funeral this week brought memories flooding back for 88-year-old Roy Blake, a resident at Fairway View Care Home.

Roy served three years in the Grenadier Guards after turning 18

After extensive training, he stood for hours in the iconic uniform and bearskin hat during the coronation in 1953, lining the streets with his fellow guards.

Former Grenadier Guard Roy Blake signing the Fairway View book of condolence

Watching the funeral in the care home’s cinema room, Roy reminisced over the coronation, as he joined the country in saying goodbye to its longest-reigning monarch.

Roy said, ‘She was a great Queen, and an example to us all.

"Her funeral was magnificent, I think she would have been proud – you couldn’t have asked for anything better.”

Coun Cheryl Barnard (Lab), who represents Bulwell Forest at Nottingham City Council, paid a visit to Roy and his fellow residents at Fairway View, bringing a book of condolence for everyone to write their farewell messages in.

The book will be kept at Nottingham City Archives.

Rachel Squire, home manager Fairway View, said: “It was a real honour for our residents and staff members to be able to write in the book of condolence.

It’s been amazing to hear all of our residents’ memories of the Queen, and come together to say goodbye.”

