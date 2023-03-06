Staff and residents at Hall Park decided to host a discussion about residents’ favourite books, launch their own monthly book club and hold an audiobook session so everyone could get involved in World Book Day, which also saw staff dress up as characters from favourite books.Alphy George, home activities co-ordinator, said: “Our residents all love to read and to discuss their favourite books so World Book Day is a fantastic opportunity for us all to spend the day with our noses in our favourite books.

“We also had a great debate about reading from print or electronically from a tablet – there were strong arguments from both camps.”

Hall Park Care Home celebrated World Book Day.

Jodie Rakhra, home general manager, said: “It was a brilliant day and we all enjoyed swapping our must-reads.

“Our residents love getting lost in a good book, so they very much enjoyed reading excerpts from their favourite novels and discussing what they love about them. There are so many wonderful books to discover, everyone enjoyed finding out about new titles to put on their reading lists.”

