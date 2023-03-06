Bulwell care home residents celebrate World Book Day
Bookshelves are bulging at Hall Park Care Home in Bulwell, where bookworm residents were keen to get involved in World Book Day.
Staff and residents at Hall Park decided to host a discussion about residents’ favourite books, launch their own monthly book club and hold an audiobook session so everyone could get involved in World Book Day, which also saw staff dress up as characters from favourite books.Alphy George, home activities co-ordinator, said: “Our residents all love to read and to discuss their favourite books so World Book Day is a fantastic opportunity for us all to spend the day with our noses in our favourite books.
“We also had a great debate about reading from print or electronically from a tablet – there were strong arguments from both camps.”
Jodie Rakhra, home general manager, said: “It was a brilliant day and we all enjoyed swapping our must-reads.
“Our residents love getting lost in a good book, so they very much enjoyed reading excerpts from their favourite novels and discussing what they love about them. There are so many wonderful books to discover, everyone enjoyed finding out about new titles to put on their reading lists.”
Hall Park’s varied life-enrichment programme keeps residents active, and provides a daily choice of engaging physical, mental and spiritual activities tailored to residents’ interests and abilities.Hall Park, which provides nursing care, residential care and respite care, is run by Barchester Healthcare, one of the UK’s largest care providers, which is committed to delivering high-quality care across its care homes and hospitals.