Bulwell care home residents don their festive best for Christmas Jumper Day

Residents and staff at Hall Park Care Home in Bulwell showed their support for the Save The Children charity by taking part in the annual Christmas Jumper Day national fundraiser.

By John Smith
4 minutes ago - 1 min read
Updated 9th Dec 2022, 10:33am

All residents and staff at Hall Park were encouraged to buy, borrow or decorate their own special Christmas jumpers and donate to Save the Children.

Some of the residents have been very creative and decorated their own glitzy knitwear with tinsel, stars, baubles and snowflakes.

A colourful scene as Hall Park Care Home staff and residents took part in Christmas Jumper Day
Jodie Rakhra, general manager, said: “It has whole lot of fun with some of the most outlandish Christmas jumpers I have ever seen.

“This event has really showcased the creativity and fun-loving spirit of all our residents and staff.

“We are proud to take part in Christmas Jumper Day and show our support for Save the Children.

“Our varied life enrichment programme keeps residents active, and provides a daily choice of engaging physical, mental and spiritual activities tailored to residents’ interests and abilities.”

