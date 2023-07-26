And what is more, it was not just any choir. Susan Tidy joined and performed with Our Dementia Choir, the choir founded by Vicky McClure as part of a BBC One documentary back in 2018.

Susan has lived at Hall Park Care Home for just under two years and is beloved by staff and residents alike.

Staff at the home were delighted to be a part of making her dream come true, as they knew how much it meant to her, and they all wanted to be there to see the smile on Susan’s face when she got to perform.

Resident Susan Tidy and Hall Park activites co-ordinator Natasha Lindo with singer Sam Ryder. (Photo by: Barchester Hall Park Care Home)

Staff first found out about Susan’s dream back in 2021 when she moved in to Hall Park, on Squires Avenue, and ever since then, they have been dedicated to helping her achieve her goal.

Susan was accompanied by Natasha Lindo, home activities co-ordinator,, who was there in support during this momentus occasion.

Susan sings daily, so being given the opportunity to join a choir as incredible as Our Dementia Choir and the cause they support, was a once in a lifetime for her.

Vicky also has a special place in Susan’s heart as they used to work together before Vicky become famous – and Susan was over the moon when Vicky said she remembered her and they shared fond memories.

Susan with activities co-ordinator Natasha Lindo before her big performance. (Photo by: Barchester Hall Park Care Home)

Susan said: “I was on the verge of tears. It is such an amazing feeling to know that such a loving group of people care so much about me that they helped me to realise such a special dream.”

Jodie Rakhra, home general manager, said: “We want everyone we care for to know how important they are to us here at Hall Park. It was so nice to see how happy Susan was – and the staff loved being a part of this as well.”

Hall Park Care Home is run by Barchester Healthcare, one of the UK’s largest care providers, which is committed to delivering personalised care across its care homes and hospitals.

