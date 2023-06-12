Lots of the festivities from different parts of the UK and from around the world are available to watch online and residents have had a fantastic time experiencing the different parades and carnivals on offer.

Pride Month takes place from June 1-30 each year as a way to recognise the influence LGBT people have around the world.

June was chosen because that is when the Stonewall Riots took place back in 1969.

General manager Jodie Rakhra and a resident in their colours for pride

Known as the ‘Mother of Pride’, it was Brenda Howard who coordinated the first LGBT Pride March, as well as sparking the idea for a week of events around Pride Day.

These events then developed into the annual LGBT celebrations held every June.

Jodie Rakhra, general manager of the Squires Avenue home, said: “Our residents love to watch all kinds of different shows and performances so the diversity offered by Pride Month has been perfect – there is something for everyone. It is so lovely to have the home decorated with rainbows, it makes us so happy to join in with the inclusivity of Pride Month.”

A resident gets into the spirit of the month.

One resident said: “I can remember going to Pride marches back in the 1970s, so it has been wonderful to see all the different celebrations from around the world. I just love the costumes and the parades. We’ve even had rainbow cupcakes to celebrate.”

