Bulwell care home residents on their marks for sports day
Residents and staff at Hall Park Care Home in Bulwell laced up their trainers and took part in their annual sports day.
Competitors took part in egg and spoon, wheelbarrow and three- legged races as guests cheered on.
The teams battled it out to be crowned sporting champions before being treated to a winner’s buffet of fresh sandwiches, home-made carrot cake and Prims.
Jodie Rakhra, general manager, said: “We always encourage our residents to keep active.
"With summer on the way we had a great opportunity to move our activities outside to make the most of the weather.
"Our residents and their guest really enjoyed the day and it was lovely to see so many of them getting involved.
"It reminded all of us of when we were kids at school.”
One resident added: “As a child I used to always win the egg and spoon race during our school sports day and I’m glad I can still claim that title.”