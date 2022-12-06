Bulwell care home staff elf themselves to raise money for Alzheimer's support

Launched by the Alzheimer’s Society, and delivered direct from the North Pole, Elf Day was created to sprinkle some festive cheer on fundraising towards finding a cure for dementia.

From stripy socks to head-to-toe elf outfits, anything goes – there is snow better way to raise money to help beat dementia.

On the day, residents and staff at Hall Park Care Home, on Squires Avenue, were able to enjoy elf-themed games including. best-dressed elf competition, Christmas quiz, elf-bingo paired with a festive-themed spread as the team at the home donned their elfish apparel.

Staff and residents at Hall Park Care Home took part in Elf Day

One resident said: “It is always a very festive day and the staff always make us laugh in their costumes.

"What a wonderful way to raise money for charity!”

Jodie Rakhra, home general manager, said: “Elf Day is always a lot of fun and we are home to some of the most unusual elves I have ever seen.

"We know first-hand that many people, including a good number of our residents, are living with some form of Alzheimer’s.

"That’s why raising money to support dementia charities is dear to our hearts and we’re always so keen to get involved.

"We’re proud that the money we’ve raised will go towards such a good cause.