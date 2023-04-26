Operation Orphan aims to keep orphans and vulnerable children around the world safe, warm, healthy and learning.

Sarah Barnes, Fairway View home manager, said: “This is such an important cause and it’s one that is very close to our hearts. The thought of a child without a coat to keep them warm is heart-breaking, so we’re collecting as many coats as we can to make a difference – every child deserves to feel loved and warm.

Resident Beryl Bradley with a staff member.

Beryl Bradley, a 93-year-old resident at Fairway View, is determined to support the project.

She said: “To think there are children in this day and age that don’t have simple things like a coat is awful. I’m so glad everyone here at Fairway View is lending a helping hand, it makes me very proud to be part of this home.”

Emma Archer, Operation Orphan operations assistant, said: “Every coat we give impacts the life of a child; the common story we hear from families we give to is they are faced with the choice of buying food or warm clothing for their children.

“We are so appreciative to Fairway View for helping us give the gift of warmth to so many children.”