Park House Care Home was transformed into a haven of festivities, colours, and joy during its annual summer fair, raising £750 for the home’s residents’ fund.

Residents, staff, and neighbours gathered at the Cinderhill Road home to celebrate and take advantage of the fun and activities on offer.

Tables lined the perimeter, each with unique offerings, from handmade crafts created by the residents, to cakes and a tombola stand.

Residents and visitors immersed in cheerful conversation at the Park House summer fair stands. (Photo by: Park House Care Home)

Funds raised are destined for important projects and initiatives aimed at improving the lives of home residents.