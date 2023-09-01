Bulwell care home's summer fair hailed a triumph
Park House Care Home was transformed into a haven of festivities, colours, and joy during its annual summer fair, raising £750 for the home’s residents’ fund.
Residents, staff, and neighbours gathered at the Cinderhill Road home to celebrate and take advantage of the fun and activities on offer.
Advertisement
Advertisement
Tables lined the perimeter, each with unique offerings, from handmade crafts created by the residents, to cakes and a tombola stand.
Funds raised are destined for important projects and initiatives aimed at improving the lives of home residents.
Stephanie Judge, home manager, said: “The event wasn’t just a day of fun and festivities, we came together as a community with a purpose. Thanks to everyone who supported our fair. The money raised help those we care for and support with access to new and exciting activities."