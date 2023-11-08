A charity golf day arranged by Nottingham-based developer Barratt and David Wilson Homes North Midlands has raised £14,926 for its charites of the year, Bulwell Forest Garden and Lauren’s Legacy.

A total of 92 golfers, including Barratt and David Wilson Homes’ employees and sub- contractors, took part in the tournament which was held at The Nottinghamshire in Cotgrave.

Half of the funds raised on the day have been donated to Bulwell Forest Garden to help fund the construction of an eco garden room, which will enable volunteers at the charity to deliver community workshops and activity sessions to Nottingham locals in the warm and dry.

The other half of the money has been given to Lauren’s Legacy, which will help to support teenagers and young adults undergoing cancer treatment.

Barbara Bates, development manager at Bulwell Forest Garden, said: “We would like to thank everyone involved in the charity golf day from the bottom of our hearts for their generosity.

“This will fund solar panels to be included in our eco garden room, enabling us to work with local schools and families whatever the weather, and to provide a warm hub for the community in winter.”

As Barratt and David Wilson Homes North Midlands’ charities of the year, both charities will continue to benefit from a number of corporate fundraising events taking place over the next few months.

A football tournament is due to take place in March next year, and a charity walk has been scheduled to be held in May.

Derbyshire-based G Seal were the winners of the event and each of the four golfers on the team were awarded with a £50 voucher.

Rebecca Chatfield, senior quantity surveyor at Barratt and David Wilson Homes North Midlands, organised the event, and has been heavily involved in the fundraising for the two charities of the year.

Mark Cotes, managing director at Barratt and David Wilson Homes North Midlands, said: “We always look forward to our charity golf day as it’s one of the highlights of our fundraising calendar and, this year, it’s a pleasure to be able to support Bulwell Forest Garden and Lauren’s Legacy.