Bulwell charity shop sees surge in new customers since cost-of-living crisis began

New research from the charity Scope has found more people are discovering the value to be found at charity shops.

Scope’s survey asked 2,000 people about their charity shopping habits and found 55 per cent said the current cost-of-living pressures had prompted them to shop in charity shops with seven per cent shopping in them for the first time.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Bulwell is just one example of a town where more people have found themselves diving deeper into the world of charity shops to make ends meet.

Sauwandi Hidellage, manager of the Scope charity shop in Bulwell, says new customers have become regulars

And as Sauwandi Hidellage, manager at the Scope shop in the town, revealed, many are delighted they have discovered the treats of charity shop shopping.

Advertisement

Advertisement

She said: “Over the last year or so, I’ve noticed a lot of new customers have been increasingly coming into our shop on Commercial Road and I’m so pleased they’ve become our regulars.

“It’s fantastic more people are realising how wonderful charity shops are in the community.

“I know some of our customers experience isolation and we always have time to chat when they pop in to do spot of shopping.

“Sometimes, our team may be the only people they speak to all week. Even if our regulars are passing by and not intending to shop, they always pop their head in to say hello.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“Some of our volunteers have invisible disabilities and they get so much out of giving their time to Scope. Their favourite task is working on the tills because they always have some great chats with our customers, which helps them too, and our customers absolutely love the service our team gives.

“We also have young teenagers volunteer as part of their Duke of Edinburgh Awards scheme. These volunteers love that they’re learning and gaining experience and that volunteering looks so impressive on their college or university application forms or, their CV.

“Our research shows charity shops make people feel part of their community, but the Bulwell community is incredibly supportive to our shop.