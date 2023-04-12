Team from Hucknall opticians completes special walk for homelessness charity

Branch manager Hannah Beale and Lisa Ingram from Specsavers, on High Street, along with colleagues Erin Cunningham-Burley and Jazmin-Mae Rogers, took part in a walk from Market Place in Hucknall to Nottingham train station and back on April 2.

The distance of 14.5 miles was completed to raise funds for local charity, Homeless Lives Matter.

The Specsavers team has also been raising funds for Marie Curie with colleagues dressing up for ‘Wear It Yellow Day’ and continuing to collect donations in store until Easter.

Putting their best foot forward on the walk were, from left, Jazmin-Mae Rogers, Brayden Rogers, Lisa Ingram, Erin Cunningham-Burley, Sue Stringer, Louise Harridon and Hannah Beale

Hannah said: “We’re overwhelmed with the kind response from our customers for our fundraising, both causes are really important to our team and their families.

“We really enjoyed the walking challenge and are proud we managed to cover the distance.

“It was tough but knowing we were raising vital funds really spurred us on.”

The Specsavers team walked with Louise Harridon, from Homeless Lives Matter, and were also joined by Sue Stringer and Brayden Rogers.

Hucknall branch manager Hannah Beale (right) with Louise Harridon from Homeless Lives Matter

In branch, the Specsavers Hucknall team also raised £250 by donating £1 for every sight test conducted in the week leading up to the walk.

The store also donated high-vis vests to all participants which helped the group stay safe and seen.

Julia Lindo, founder of Homeless Lives Matter and one of the walk organisers, said: “The community spirit is fantastic and we are incredibly grateful to all those that have supported and sponsored us.

"All the funds raised will go directly to help people experiencing homelessness in Nottingham, Hucknall and the surrounding communities.

‘We visit Nottingham city centre every Thursday evening to provide food, hot drinks, clothing and sleeping bags to the homeless.

"The money raised, along with the regular donations we receive from the community, will really make a difference.”

The walk follows on from Homeless Lives Matter’s big Christmas present donation event in December which aimed to ensure every child in Hucknall had a present to open on Christmas morning.