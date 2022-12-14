Hucknall woman so thrilled at huge town response to children's presents appeal

Julia Lindo, aged 47, teamed up with The Nottingham Building Society on Hucknall’s High Street, and the town’s George Street Working Men’s Club to collect presents for children after launching an appeal on Facebook to buy a present for any family that needs help this festive season, to ensure every child has a present to open on Christmas morning.

As well as families, the appeal is also helping children in hospital at Queen’s Medical Centre, the YMCA for young people aged 16 to 21 and the NCHA refuge for women and men escaping domestic violence.

Julia and everyone involved, including representatives from Nottingham Building Society, YMCA and the King’s Family Church in Hucknall – which prepared food hampers for the appeal – gathered at the George Street WMC this week with a roomful of presents ready to had out to families and groups.

Julia Lindo (back, centre) with friends and supporters from Nottinghamshire Building Society, King's Church, YMCA, the QMC and George Street WMC who have all been part of the appeal

Julia said: “I feel ecstatic, we’ve had a huge success and we’ve still got plenty of presents left so anyone who wants to be helped by this great appeal, please get in touch.

"The whole of the community has really got involved, the whole Hucknall community really sticks together with things like this.

"I’ve had some heartbreaking messages from some people saying they wouldn’t be able to afford presents for their children this Christmas so I’m really, really overwhelmed by the support we’ve had.

Julia also thanked the various people, groups and businesses that have helped make the appeal the success it has been.

She continued: “Nottingham Building Society in Hucknall was a collection point and the staff there have been tremendous, likewise the George Street WMC has also been a collection point and the bar staff have been wrapping presents for us.

"And my friend Louise Harridon and all the local businesses that have put towards this and the general public too.

And following on from the success of this year’s event, Julia now wants to make the appeal an annual thing.

